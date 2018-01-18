Primary school's unique weather forecast

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saint Oliver Plunkett Primary School's very own weather centre

Fed up with bad weather disrupting his classes, one west Belfast primary school teacher has taken up the art of forecasting for his pupils and their parents.

Paddy McCabe from Saint Oliver Plunkett Primary School has been presenting the weather on social media and the school's website - in a very relaxed style.

In the video, Mr McCabe talks about how he now feels like he works for the Met Office, rather than his school.

"It wasn't a bad attempt at the forecast, quite informative actually," said BBC NI weather forecaster Angie Phillips.

"I especially love the relaxed hoody style of presenting - I wish I could get away with that in the BBC Newsline studio."

So, how well did he do?

With more snow forecast overnight on Thursday, the teacher-forecaster explains how the school will make a call on Friday morning on whether or not to close.

"I think the video will go down well with parents - he's certainly put a lot of thought into the information he's getting across" said BBC NI weather presenter Barra Best.

"Personally, I would have liked a bit more of pointing to the map - but that's a skill that will come with time."

Weather warnings are indeed in the forecast for further ice and snow, with possible accumulations in low levels of up to 8cm.

The warning details how disruption is likely in places as a result.

We will have to wait until Friday morning to find out if St Oliver Plunkett has to close or not because of the snow.