Software company to expand Belfast team

Image caption Invest NI is supporting Applied Systems' expansion

A cloud software company based in Chicago is expanding its Belfast team to create more than 50 new jobs by 2021.

Applied Systems makes software for the insurance market across the US, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

It is setting up a new research and development centre at its Gasworks offices near the city centre.

It bought the Belfast-based firm Relay Software in 2016.

Invest NI has offered more than £325,000 in support.

19 of the 50 new jobs are already in place.

'Talented, young engineers'

"This investment is part of our strategy to expand our customer base in the UK and is in response to the continued growth of IT spending in the Global Insurance Market," chief executive Reid French said.

"The availability of talented, young engineers along with the supportive, established relationships with local universities and Invest NI made Northern Ireland a natural fit for us to grow our business.

Jeremy Fitch, Invest Northern Ireland's Executive Director of Business and Sector Development, said: "Cloud computing is a rapidly emerging industry with significant export potential and we have a growing cluster of software investors choosing to grow their business in Northern Ireland."