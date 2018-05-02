Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Londonderry's Peace Bridge is one of the major projects in Northern Ireland that EU funding helped to build

The European Commission will continue funding cross-border projects in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

It has published a draft EU budget which covers the years 2021-2027.

The budget of €1.279tn (£1tn; $1.4tn) proposes a cut to agriculture subsidies but more money being spent on security, immigration and research.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have benefited from EU funding, particularly in border areas.

"For over 20 years, the European Regional Development Fund has provided specific funding for cross-border programmes supporting peace and reconciliation," it said.

It intends to propose the continuation of these programmes "based on their existing management structures".

Earlier this year the President of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said he could see "no more important use" of the budget than maintaining the peace process in Ireland.

Over the years, millions of pounds have been received through Peace and Interreg projects to underpin the peace process.

What is proposed?

Agriculture

5% cut to the Common Agricultural Policy, seeing a budget of €365bn

Subsidies to be better balanced, benefiting medium-sized and smaller farms, and a subsidy cap per farm

Security and migration

Budget for border management, migration and refugee flows to increase from €12bn to €33bn

Staff of EU's coast and boarder guard to be expanded from 1,200 to 10,000

Education and research