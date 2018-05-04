SF's Begley wins West Tyrone by-election

Image caption Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley is the new MP for West Tyrone

Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley has won the West Tyrone by-election.

The poll was triggered by the resignation of Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff in January.

Candidates from Northern Ireland's five main parties were represented on the ballot paper.

The turnout was 55.13% - 35,337 of the 64,101 eligible voted. Ms Begley received 16,346 votes, with the DUP's Tom Buchanan second with 8,390.

The turnout was down from 68% in the last Westminster election.

A man has been charged with offences including carrying a firearm with criminal intent, and possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The 59-year-old man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

It came after an incident at Greencastle polling station at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School at about 13:00 BST.

It is understood after handing over his ballot paper, a man produced what appeared to be a handgun.

He then left the polling station and staff contacted the police.

Image caption A man was arrested for allegedly having a gun in a polling station in Greencastle

Members of the public were casting ballots at the time but were unaware of what was happening and no-one was harmed.

Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea visited the polling station after the incident, and told the BBC she was very impressed with how staff conducted themselves, saying they remained calm throughout and were "mindful of other people in the room at the time".

She said voting at the polling station was not interrupted.

Image caption Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill and Órfhlaith Begley celebrate the win

Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill and West Tyrone candidate Órfhlaith Begley were delayed entry to the count centre in Omagh because they had no photographic ID.

The returning officer authorised their entry.