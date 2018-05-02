Eleventh night bonfire in Belfast set ablaze
- 2 May 2018
An eleventh night bonfire has been set on fire in south Belfast.
The bonfire is close to the Milltown Road in the Shaw's Bridge area.
The fire service said one engine is at the scene after it received a report of the fire shortly after 21:00 BST.
The bonfire was being prepared for 11 July, when they are traditionally lit in many loyalist areas to mark the Twelfth of July commemorations.