Image caption The crash happened on the Ballyrashane Road

A 43-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Police said the crash on the Ballyrashane Road was reported shortly after 08:00 BST on Saturday.

The man who died was driving a blue Nissan vehicle.

The Ballyrashane Road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.