The crash happened off the Ballina to Ballyconlon Road on Friday night.

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the death of a man in a small plane crash in County Mayo.

The crash happened on the outskirts of Ballina on Friday evening. The victim was a local man in his 50s and was married with teenage children.

Neighbours said he took the plane out after work on Friday.

People reported hearing sounds indicating the plane was in distress before it hit the ground suddenly.

It is understood the man was trapped in the cockpit.

