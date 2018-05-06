Boy charged with GBH after drill attack on woman
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 38-year-old woman was attacked with a cordless drill in Strabane, County Tyrone.
The boy has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.
The incident happened in the Railway Street area of Strabane on Saturday morning.
The woman is in a "stable condition in a critical care unit" in hospital.
Police said she had sustained "a very serious head injury".
The 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Monday.