Image caption Police said the attack happened at Railway Street at about 02:00 BST on Saturday morning

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 38-year-old woman was attacked with a cordless drill in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The boy has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.

The incident happened in the Railway Street area of Strabane on Saturday morning.

The woman is in a "stable condition in a critical care unit" in hospital.

Police said she had sustained "a very serious head injury".

The 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Monday.