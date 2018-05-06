Image caption The crash happened on Feeny Road in Dungiven

A 19-year-old-man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Dungiven, County Londonderry.

The crash happened on Feeny Road at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.

The road was closed between its junctions with Foreglen Road and Derrychrier Road, but has since reopened.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a 43-year-old man died following a single-vehicle road crash in Coleraine, County Londonderry.