Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The device was found in the Arthur Avenue area of Newtownabbey

A viable pipe bomb has been found during a security alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

A number of residents were moved from their homes in the Arthur Avenue area at about 08:30 BST on Sunday.

A resident reported the discovery of a suspicious object in their front garden.

Army bomb experts attended the scene. Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.