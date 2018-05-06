Pipe bomb found during security alert in Newtownabbey
- 6 May 2018
A viable pipe bomb has been found during a security alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
A number of residents were moved from their homes in the Arthur Avenue area at about 08:30 BST on Sunday.
A resident reported the discovery of a suspicious object in their front garden.
Army bomb experts attended the scene. Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.