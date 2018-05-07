Image copyright Albert Bridge/ CC Geograph Image caption The man's body was found at Ballyhornan Beach in County Down

A man's body has been discovered at Ballyhornan Beach in County Down.

Police and other emergency services were called to the beach, which is near Ardglass, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said the the death is not being treated as suspicious and it is believed the man may have drowned.

They have appealed for information from anyone who visited the beach on Sunday morning "and who may have seen a man in or around the water".