A "grossly violent" incident in which a woman was attacked with a drill in Strabane, County Tyrone, at the weekend is making headlines in all the papers.

The Daily Mirror reports that the victim, 38-year-old Brenda McLaughlin, felt her head being "twisted" during the attack on Saturday night.

She also told police she believed she was targeted because she is gay.

The details emerged as a 17 year old appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and other offences.

Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the attack in Strabane

The death of a competitor at this year's Belfast City Marathon also dominates Tuesday's papers.

The man, who was in his 50s, collapsed just over five miles into the race on Monday,

The Belfast Telegraph says it was the second fatality linked to the Belfast marathon, following the death of a man in 2012.

The papers also report the concerns of organisers over the future of the event, due to a new PSNI policy which means they could face a bill of £120,000 for police to patrol the route.

'High drama'

The Irish News also leads with potential difficulties on the roads, with speculation that a number of loyalist bonfires might be lit in the middle of carriageways this summer.

It reports that three bonfire sites in Belfast have been fenced off because landowners have been granted planning permission for building projects, including new housing.

The paper speaks to Ulster Unionist Councillor David Browne about one of the sites at Grays Lane, near the Shore Road in north Belfast.

He tells the paper the fire used to be on the carriageway and he expects the bonfire builders "would just put it back in the middle of the road again".

There was "high drama" in west Belfast at the weekend after youths climbed up a crane and set the cab on fire.

The Mirror describes the culprits as "brainless thugs" and reports that it is just the latest incident in weeks of anti-social behaviour near the Colin Town Centre transport hub building site.

Sinn Féin Councillor Charlene O'Hara tells the paper "who knows what might have happened if the crane had collapsed and landed on traffic".

'Disrespectful'

A north Belfast football club is lambasted in the News Letter after its team members bowed their heads in protest at the playing of God Save the Queen.

The anthem was played during the Irish Cup Final on Saturday, despite a plea for it to be dropped from Cliftonville Football Club, whose support predominantly comes from the nationalist community.

The News Letter speaks to former Stormont sports minister, Nelson McCausland, who described the protest as "demeaning" and "disrespectful".

The ex-North Belfast MLA, who supported the club as a teenager, claimed it "sent out a message that today this team only fields nationalists".

'Stunner'

In other sports news, a 16-year-old boy from County Antrim is taking on some of Manchester United's biggest stars for the club's Goal of the Month award.

Ethan Galbraith, who use to attend Glengormley High School, is up against Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez among others for the prize.

The Under-18s player was nominated for what the Irish News described as a "title-clinching stunner" against Manchester City.

Ethan joined Man U on a full-time basis last summer and the impressive strike was his first goal for the club.