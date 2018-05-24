Image copyright Pacemaker

A man in his 20s has died following a two-vehicle crash on the main Newry to Belfast road.

The crash happened between Banbridge and Dromore on the A1, close to the junction of Halfway Road, at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

The victim was the driver of one of the cars involved in the crash.

The driver of the other car, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested along with a 30-year-old woman who was driving a third vehicle.

They were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

The A1 road has reopened after being closed for several hours in the early hours of Thursday morning.