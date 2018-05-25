Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption DUP councillor Thomas Hogg admitted the charge

DUP councillor Thomas Hogg has been banned from driving for 12 months after being convicted of drink-driving.

The former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey was stopped by police on the Crumlin Road, Belfast, on Sunday 29 April.

Mr Hogg appeared at Laganside Magistrates' Court accused of driving a vehicle with excess alcohol. He admitted the charge.

The court was told Hogg was around two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

He was fined £250.

'Shame and remorse'

His solicitor told the court Hogg felt "shame and remorse".

The 30-year-old was elected as a DUP councillor in 2011.

He served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey for two consecutive years from 2014.

Birthday Honours

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to local government .

Earlier this month, the DUP confirmed it was aware of the alleged offence, but did not say if it would refer him to the Local Government Commissioner.

"Mr Hogg has notified the party about this matter and it will be considered by the party officers," a DUP spokesperson told the BBC.