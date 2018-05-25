Image caption The child is thought to have fallen into the railings while attempting to retrieve a football

A child has been taken to hospital after falling and impaling his arm in railings on west Belfast.

It is understood the boy, believed to be around six years old, fell into railings at the junction of Riverdale Park East and the Andersonstown Road.

The Ambulance Service said it received a call just after 16:45 on Friday.

The boy is being treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The air ambulance was also tasked to the scene but was not used to transport the boy.

It landed about half a mile away at Edenmore Drive, close to De La Salle College.

The Ambulance Service said that following assessment and treatment at the scene, he was taken to hospital by road, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the child.