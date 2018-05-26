Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stefan Zait, a Romanian national who has been living in Northern Ireland for six years, was assaulted on Tuesday

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a fisherman Ardglass, County Down.

Jason Carr, from Castle Heights in Ardglass, is accused of the murder of 45-year-old Stefan Zait on Tuesday.

He is also charged with attempting to enter a property at Crewhill Court in the village with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Zait.

A defence solicitor told the court in Newtownards that Mr Carr denies both charges.

The lawyer added that out of respect for the victim's family, he would not be applying for bail.

Mr Zait, a Romanian national who had lived in Northern Ireland for six years, suffered serious head injuries in an assault on Tuesday.

A detective sergeant told the court she could connect Mr Carr to the charges.

He was remanded in custody to reappear by video link at Downpatrick Court on 14 June.

Image caption Mr Zait worked at Ardglass harbour

As he was led away, Mr Carr turned and waved to two rows of family and friends in the public gallery, who waved back, one shouting: "We love you mate."

Mr Zait died of his injuries on Thursday and police launched a murder investigation.

He had worked on fishing vessels operating out of Ardglass.

A 50-year-old man and 53-year-old woman arrested on Friday remain in custody.