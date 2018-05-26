Northern Ireland

Man dies after car hits tree in Lurgan

  • 26 May 2018
Annesborough Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The driver crashed on Annesborough Road

A man has died after the car he was driving struck a tree in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Michael Ginesi was pronounced dead at the scene on the Annesborough Road.

The 34-year-old victim was from the Lurgan area.

The crash happened at about 2:30 BST on Saturday and the road was closed while the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.

Related Topics