Image caption Damage was caused to roofs in Ashley Drive in south Belfast

Houses have been damaged and cars wrecked after a roof rampage in south Belfast.

Bricks and tiles littered Ashley Drive after a man climbed on to a roof on Sunday and refused to come down.

Some homes had to be evacuated and people were only allowed to return on Monday morning following structural surveys.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Families were only allowed to return on Monday morning following structural surveys

Police received reports of a man on the roof of a house at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.

They said he "refused to come down" and "caused damage to the roofs of a number of neighbouring properties".

He came down from the roof at about 01:30 BST on Monday, police added.