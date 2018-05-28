In pictures: A sun-drenched bank holiday weekend
It has turned out to be a glorious bank holiday weekend.
Pacemaker
Getting a cool-down at Hazelbank Park near Belfast
Pacemaker
Enjoying the hot weather at Hazelbank Park near Belfast
Pacemaker
Anna Rainey pictured enjoying a beautiful sunny weekend in the grounds of Stormont in Belfast
Pacemaker
Make mine a 99!
Paul Blanchflower
Mount Stewart looking lovely in the sunshine
John Lynn
This cut field in Dundooan, Coleraine is picture perfect.
Judy Nelson
Tourists are braving the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge
Marc
Belfast in the sunshine