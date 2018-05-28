In pictures: A sun-drenched bank holiday weekend

  • 28 May 2018

It has turned out to be a glorious bank holiday weekend.

  • Two boys at the beach Pacemaker

    Getting a cool-down at Hazelbank Park near Belfast

  • A woman and her dog lying in the park Pacemaker

    Enjoying the hot weather at Hazelbank Park near Belfast

  • Anna Rainey pictured enjoying a beautiful sunny weekend in the grounds of Stormont in Belfast Pacemaker

  • People queuing at an ice-cream van Pacemaker

    Make mine a 99!

  • Mount Stewart looking lovely in the sunshine Paul Blanchflower

  • cut field in Coleraine John Lynn

    This cut field in Dundooan, Coleraine is picture perfect.

  • Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge Judy Nelson

    Tourists are braving the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge

  • Belfast in the sunshine Marc

