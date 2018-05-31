Consultation on future of NI tower blocks

Image caption Two of seven NIHE tower blocks in the New Lodge area of north Belfast have been clad

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is to look into shutting its 33 tower blocks.

A consultation with residents and local representatives is to begin this summer.

The NIHE board say more than £300m is needed over the next 30 years to ensure these tower blocks are of a decent standard.

The NIHE has been reviewing the condition of all their housing stock since 2015.

A fire broke out in the Coolmoyne House high-rise flats in Dunmurry as recently as November 2017.

The tower block on the Seymour Hill housing estate is owned and operated by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Image caption The majority of tower blocks in Northern Ireland are based in Belfast

Consultation between the NIHE and with residents was to take place earlier this year but was put on hold following events at Grenfell.

A NIHE spokesperson said: "The health, safety and comfort of our tenants is our priority, however, our tower blocks are now reaching an age at which significant investment is required.

"The approach that has been agreed by the Board is to consult with residents, political representatives and the wider community about future plans for each of the tower blocks and surrounding neighbourhoods. This includes the decommissioning of tower blocks over an agreed extended time period and further exploration of future housing options available at each location.

"Once these plans have been developed, we will seek business case approvals from the relevant government departments.

"In the meantime, we will continue to maintain all our tower blocks and ensure health and safety and other work is carried out as required."