Image caption The British and Irish governments and the EU, have all agreed that they do not want a hard border

Police in Northern Ireland are to ask the government to fund the recruitment of at least 300 additional officers for operations along the border after Brexit.

Chief Constable George Hamilton confirmed that a business case is currently being drawn up.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is also asking for new vehicles and other equipment.

The Police Federation has asked the government to agree to the request.

Speaking to BBC News NI Mr Hamilton said the proposal was to ensure the force is "match fit" and ready for the post Brexit era.

He said the additional officers were needed to help the police support other government agencies.