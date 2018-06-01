Image copyright Liam Hughes Image caption Lightening striking Knockkagh Monument in August 2017

Severe weather warnings have been issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

A Met Office alert for Northern Ireland starts at 11:00 BST and lasts until 21:00 BST.

The agency advises people to expect disruption as homes and businesses could be affected by flood water.

It also says to expect disruption to public transport where flooding and lightning strikes occur.

The MET Office advises:

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and that some service

Due to the nature of showers it is impossible to predict where they will hit, with many places avoiding them altogether.

However, some might get more than their fair share.

The NI Direct government service has issued advice and information ahead of the heavy downpours.

It recommends making a note of emergency contact numbers and government agencies, and also provides advice on how to prepare for a flood.

Met Éireann, the weather service in the Republic of Ireland, has also issued a warning for Ireland.

It says as much as 50mm of rain could fall in a short amount of time, leading to spot flooding.