BBC Newsline has won best news programme at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

The award was given for the programme's coverage of the death of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

The ceremony was held in Dublin on Thursday night.

The annual awards honour and celebrate "excellence in outstanding Irish creativity". Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness died in March 2017.

BBC Newsline editor, Damien Magee, said: "I think this award is a tribute to the professionalism of the BBC TV news team on what was a very busy and important news day in Northern Ireland."