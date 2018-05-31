Northern Ireland

Long delay for Belfast Snow Patrol gig

  • 31 May 2018
Snow Patrol's gig at HMV in Belfast got off to a late start as the band were hundreds of miles away.

Due to kick off at 17:30 BST fans had been queuing from 16:00 BST.

In a tweet the band's front man Gary Lightbody revealed the band were stuck in Manchester waiting for their flight to depart.

The wait didn't seem to be the final straw as the band arrived just before 19:00 BST to a roaring welcome.

The singer, whose hits include Chasing Cars and Run, explained that a flight attendant cut her finger on the overhead baggage compartment and "it was just a series of unfortunate events from that point on."

Image caption Fans didn't seem to mind the wait as they were looking forward to their opportunity to meet the band after the acoustic set.

