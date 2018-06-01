Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Police released a photo of Gary Lennon on behalf of his family

A 45-year-old man has died following a car crash in Castlewellan, County Down.

Gary Lennon was driving a BMW which crashed on the Dublin Road at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.

No other vehicle was involved, according to the police.

The road was closed from its junction with Burrenreagh Road to the Moneyscalp Road, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Officers investigating the crash have appealed to anyone who was travelling along the road at the time, with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to contact them.