Image copyright PA Image caption Eamonn Holmes's request to interview the Queen was laughed off

Eamonn Holmes asked the Queen for an interview as he picked up an OBE for services to broadcasting.

The Belfast-born host said he was "just trying to get the big names" when he told the Queen he had spoken to almost every member of her family except her.

Speaking at Buckingham Palace after collecting his honour, the broadcaster said the request was laughed off.

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eamonn Holmes and his wife, Ruth Langsford, at the ceremony

Describing how it felt to be honoured, the veteran presenter said he was "feeling very honoured, very privileged and very humbled".

He added that he had been overwhelmed by the response from well-wishers on social media, and he would be having a party later with his wife, Ruth Langsford, and their family.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Eamonn Holmes will be celebrating the OBE by having a party with his family

Asked about his recovery following double hip surgery two years ago, 58-year-old Mr Holmes said: "If you're going to get your hips fixed, there is no finer walk to have them fixed for than this one."

Also collecting their honours was Philip Batt who was appointed an MBE for or services to community Safety in Northern Ireland in the New Year's Honours List as was Jayne Brady for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.