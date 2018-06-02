Image caption Thousands of people attend the rally in Belfast

Thousands of people are taking part in a rally in Belfast calling for the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

A simultaneous rally is taking place in Londonderry.

Among those taking part in the Belfast rally are Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister and NI-born Labour MP Conor McGinn.

Last month, a bill brought by Mr McGinn to bring same-sex marriage to NI was blocked from moving to the next stage at Westminster.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland where same-sex marriage is still illegal.

Deadlock over the issue has dogged Stormont for years.

The last time MLAs debated it a majority voted in favour but the DUP blocked the move using a petition of concern.

'People are angry'

Speaking ahead of Saturday's rally, Belfast's mayor Ms McAllister said she was honoured that it was going to be her last event in the role.

"We're doing this yet again just a year after our last rally for marriage equality," she said.

"We're doing this because people are angry, they want marriage equality now why are we so different from the rest of the UK and the rest of the island of Ireland.

"People want equality across this whole island and across the entirety of the UK."