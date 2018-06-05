Wrightbus warns of a further 95 job cuts

Image caption The firm's best-known product is the London bus, often known as the "Boris bus" after Boris Johnson who championed it

The County Antrim firm Wrightbus is to make further job losses and warned that up to 95 posts could go.

It said it was a result of continued low levels of demand for new buses in the UK market.

This is the second time in recent months the Ballymena-based manufacturer has had to make cuts.

Ninety-five jobs also went following an announcement in February.

It employs just over 1,500 people.

'Difficult and regrettable'

A company statement said the latest job cut announcement was "subject to the outcome of the consultation process".

"There is a good deal of continuing uncertainty - specifically in the UK market - at present, which is causing private and public bus operators alike to delay or postpone their vehicle investment programmes," said the chairman of the Wrights Group, Mark Nodder.

"This has a direct impact on production levels at our Ballymena facilities and the announcement that we are making today - difficult and regrettable as it is - is nonetheless necessary to align workforce requirements with our near term order book."

Mr Nodder added: "We are naturally working proactively with the union, employee representatives and other stakeholders to mitigate both the scale and the impact of job cuts within our business."