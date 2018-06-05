Wrightbus warns of a further 95 job cuts
The County Antrim firm Wrightbus is to make further job losses and warned that up to 95 posts could go.
It said it was a result of continued low levels of demand for new buses in the UK market.
This is the second time in recent months the Ballymena-based manufacturer has had to make cuts.
Ninety-five jobs also went following an announcement in February.
It employs just over 1,500 people.
'Difficult and regrettable'
A company statement said the latest job cut announcement was "subject to the outcome of the consultation process".
"There is a good deal of continuing uncertainty - specifically in the UK market - at present, which is causing private and public bus operators alike to delay or postpone their vehicle investment programmes," said the chairman of the Wrights Group, Mark Nodder.
"This has a direct impact on production levels at our Ballymena facilities and the announcement that we are making today - difficult and regrettable as it is - is nonetheless necessary to align workforce requirements with our near term order book."
Mr Nodder added: "We are naturally working proactively with the union, employee representatives and other stakeholders to mitigate both the scale and the impact of job cuts within our business."