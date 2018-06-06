Image copyright Newry Reporter Image caption Paul Dunleavy is due to appear in court on Monday

The former principal of a primary school in Newry has been charged with a number of sexual offences against nine boys.

Brother Paul Dunleavy - a Christian brother - faces a total of 41 charges.

The 87-year-old, whose address is given as Province Centre in Dublin, was a former teacher at St Colman's Abbey Primary School.

The charges relate to when he taught there in the 1960s and 70s. He is due in court in Belfast on Monday.

The primary school closed a number of years ago when it merged with another school in the area.