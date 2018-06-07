RHI inquiry told too few audits took place

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

The level of audits of RHI boilers was insufficient to show what was really happening on the ground, the public inquiry has heard.

Just 31 installations were checked in Northern Ireland in the first three years of the scheme out of 2,120 applications.

In Britain, 7.5% of boilers in the scheme were being checked.

In Northern Ireland, even though the intention was to mirror Great Britain, it was just 1.46%.

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels.

An overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM), which was administering the scheme on behalf of the Enterprise Department, was responsible for organising the audits.

It has told the inquiry that at the beginning, the reason for the lower level of audits was the relatively slow uptake of the scheme in Northern Ireland.

But by the time the numbers had picked up by late 2014, they were told by departmental officials that there was no additional money for extra audits.

It was 2016 before OFGEM moved to a system that provided a statistically reliable programme of inspections.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said the number of audits appeared to have been dictated by cost.

"For four years the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment will not have been specifically warned by Ofgem that - by the way - the number of audits we are doing should not give you any confidence in what's actually happening on the ground in Northern Ireland," he said.

Thursday's witness, Edmund Ward of Ofgem, said he could understand the point.