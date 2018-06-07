The former first minister Peter Robinson has said any future border poll in Northern Ireland can not be conducted on the basis of a simple majority.

He said the idea of a "majority of one" would lead to chaos.

Mr Robinson made the comment during a lecture at Queen's University in Belfast.

He was appointed an honorary professor in peace studies in May.

He served as the first minister of Northern Ireland from 2008 until he retired in January 2016.

His inaugural lecture delivered on Thursday evening was entitled "Negotiating the Way Forward: Restoring Government in Northern Ireland".

A number of academics have protested at his appointment to the non paid, part-time position, attached to the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice.

Image caption Queen's University Belfast awarded Peter Robinson an honorary professorship in May

Mr Robinson told the audience: "The existing simplistic, majority-of-one, mechanism to deal with colossal constitutional change would be a recipe for chaos if ever it were to be activated."

"It is better to deal with the process that would be involved, when there is no reason to anticipate an outcome that obliges change, rather than having to tackle the issue on the fly if it was ever to be triggered in the future."

In reference to the continuing deadlock preventing the return of a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland he said the less well off are suffering the most:

"A legion of decisions awaits Ministerial sign-off. These include matters vital to the public health, well being and prosperity.

"Inescapably, it is the poor, the needy, the meek and humble who suffer most."

Talks aimed at restoring the Northern Ireland Executive collapsed in February with both Sinn Féin and the DUP blaming each other for failure to strike a deal.

Mr Robinson said the next set of negotiations must feel like a "settlement" and not part of an ongoing process.

He added it would not be possible for party leaders to bring all of their members with them on any potential agreement:

"Let's be clear, not all of your colleagues, will want to make the necessary concessions.

"That's where leadership comes in.

"If you want support, you must not show any uncertainty. You must take ownership of the deal. Nobody can sell it better than you can," he added.

'Deal won't sell itself'

He said that for a deal to be sold to the public, party leaders needed to become "evangelists" for it: "Discipline is essential. You and your team must be out there positively selling the benefits of the deal.

"No matter how good the deal may be, it will not sell itself," he added.