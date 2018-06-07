Image caption Staff expressed "deep concern" at the former East Belfast MP's appointment

A number of staff at Queen's University Belfast (QUB) have signed a letter questioning Peter Robinson's appointment as an honorary professor.

The former DUP first minister was appointed an honorary professor in peace studies at QUB last month.

His position will be part-time, unpaid, and will last for three years.

However, 37 staff have signed a letter expressing "deep concern and profound regret" at the former East Belfast MP's new role at the university.

In response, Queen's said a member of senior management was willing to meet with the signatories.

Mr Robinson gives his first lecture in his new role on Thursday evening at the university on the subject of restoring government in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Queen's University Belfast has awarded Peter Robinson an honorary professorship

BBC News NI understands that the letter regarding his honorary professorship was circulated among staff earlier on Thursday.

It is addressed to the acting vice-chancellor Professor James McElnay and three other professors at QUB.

The letter is critical of Mr Robinson for defending his wife Iris after she claimed that homosexuality was "an abomination".

It also refers to an apology Mr Robinson made to Muslim community leaders in 2014 after he initially defended a pastor who had called Islam "heathen" and "satanic".

"We call for the George Mitchell Institute to make a public statement distancing itself from Mr Robinson's repugnant views," the letter continued.

'Cavalier'

"We also seek immediate clarification about how and why this appointment was decided - the facts about Mr Robinson's intolerant views have been a matter of public record for some time - since it is incumbent upon the institute and Queen's University to act with caution and sensitivity to the entire academic community when conferring such honours on controversial figures.

"We object to the cavalier way in which this appointment has been made, since it appears to set a precedent for avoiding proper scrutiny when inviting people with intolerant views to be considered members of our academic community."

Among the 37 staff to have signed the letter are Professor Phil Scraton, Professor Debbie Lisle and Professor Beverley Milton-Edwards.

In a statement, a QUB spokesperson said that the university was "committed to the promotion of equality and diversity and to creating and sustaining an environment that values and celebrates the diversity of its staff and student body".

It added: "Decisions on the conferment of honorary titles are made by the university's honorary titles group.

"Professor Richard English is willing to meet with those who have raised concerns about honorary appointments."