Image copyright RHI INquiry Image caption Friday was Mr Wightman's fourth appearance before the inquiry

There was "panic" in the Enterprise Department as the extent of the financial crisis caused by a botched heating scheme emerged, a public inquiry has been told.

The Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up in 2012.

An overgenerous offer of fuel subsidies meant it could cost taxpayers an extra £490m.

RHI manager Stuart Wightman said they were unaware Northern Ireland taxpayers would be liable for total overspend.

Mr Wightman was responsible for the day-to-day running of the scheme.

Cost controls

Appearing before the RHI inquiry for a fourth time, Mr Wightman said he got an email from a colleague in the finance section in May 2015, telling him to stop accepting applications.

He believed that there would be a 5% financial penalty for breaching the budget.

However, it was much later before he realised that 100% of the overspend would have to be met from the departmental budget.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage up-take of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

Mr Wightman said in May 2015 they still believed the project was worthwhile and they would be able to get extra money from Treasury to cover the bulk of the cost.

"At that stage, we were not alive to some of the risks that materialised," he said.

Despite their lack of understanding of the scale of the problem, officials began working up plans for cost controls.

They dropped a huge range of policy proposals they had put out to public consultation to concentrate on them.

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption The RHI Inquiry is not expected to publish a report until the end of this year

But that policy change was not communicated to the minister Jonathan Bell - who had just taken over from Arlene Foster in the department.

'Sense of panic?'

The panel heard that such a radical change in a policy, which was in the executive's Programme for Government, ought to have been referred up to ministerial level for approval.

Inquiry counsel Jospeh Aiken said Mr Bell was not told "we have a big problem".

Panel member Dame Una O'Brien, a former senior civil servant, said she found that "striking".

Image caption Jonathan Bell has accused DUP advisers of delaying his plans to close down the RHI scheme

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin asked whether the reluctance to bring it to Mr Bell's attention was due to a "sense of panic and the realisation that the department had made bad mistakes".

Mr Wightman conceded that "panic" was an accurate term to describe the mood at the time.

"That's what I was feeling during this period," he said.

The department investigated the potential suspension of the scheme but was told they did not have the power to do it.

They were told they would have to amend the regulations in order to make any changes.