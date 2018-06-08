Image copyright PA Image caption A spokesperson for Jet2 could not confirm how many passengers were involved in the incident

A Jet2 flight from Belfast to Ibiza was diverted to Toulouse on Friday evening due to "disruptive passengers".

A spokesperson for the airline could not confirm how many people were involved in the incident that caused the flight to land in the French city.

However, it is understood at least one passenger was removed from the plane in Toulouse.

Flight LS397 left Belfast International airport at around 15.30 BST.

It was due to land at Ibiza Airport at 19.35 local time.

The airport's arrivals board listed the flight as diverted on Friday evening.