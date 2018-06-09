A 42 year old man has died after a crash in County Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

The two vehicle collision happened on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, at about 08:35 on Friday morning.

The PSNI are investigating the fatal incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The road between Fivemiletown and Maguiresbridge was closed for a time to allow police to investigate the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at around the time of the crash and who may have witnessed it or captured dash cam footage that could assist the investigation.