Cyclist 'critical but stable' after crash
- 10 June 2018
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car on the Lisnevenagh Road between Antrim and Ballymena.
The incident happened at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.
The cyclist is in a critical but stable condition.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a man "with serious injuries was taken by road ambulance to RVH in Belfast".
Police have closed the road in both directions and diversions are in place.