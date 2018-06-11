Image caption Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy confirmed he understood the charges against him

A former headmaster of a Newry primary school has appeared in court charged with 41 sexual offences against children.

Christian Brother Paul Dunleavy, 82, with an address at the Province Centre on Dublin's Griffith Avenue, appeared in Laganside Magistrates' Court.

The charges relate to the 1960s and 70s when Br Dunleavy was a teacher at St Colman's Abbey Primary School in Newry.

They include accusations from nine boys. He was released on £500 bail.

The school closed in 2014 when it was merged with another school in the city.

At Monday's brief hearing, Br Dunleavy confirmed that he understood the nature of the charges against him.