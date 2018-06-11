Image caption A report on the Belfast private care home is expected to be published on Wednesday

Privately-run care homes failing to provide an acceptable level of care will be held to account, the Department of Health has said.

It follows two independent assessments of Dunmurry Manor care home by the department after significant concerns were raised by residents' families.

They included issues such as the safeguarding of residents, their care and treatments.

The management of medicines and personal care were also highlighted.

'Falls short'

The department's statement comes ahead of a report by the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland on the care home on the outskirts of Belfast, which is expected to be published on Wednesday.

The commissioner has spent more than a year investigating complaints by families of the residents who lived at the nursing home.

Sean Holland, the department's chief social worker, said he recognised the concerns of residents and their families "when care falls short".

"It is vital that effective action is taken to deliver improvements and put things right," he added.

One of the independent reviews, conducted over two days, concluded the nursing home was now a "safe place for people to live quality lives".