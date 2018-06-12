Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince of Wales will be heading north to the Ulster University in Coleraine

Prince Charles has arrived in Belfast at the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

His first duty is an event at Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church in the north of the city.

At the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, the congregation shrank rapidly during the late 1960s and 1970s.

It closed in 1982 but has been brought back into use by the Belfast Buildings Trust.

Later, the Prince of Wales will visit the Ulster University in Coleraine, marking the first event of the university's 50th anniversary celebrations.

At the scene: Will Leitch, BBC News NI

The former Methodist church in north Belfast is now full of community representatives, faith groups and local entrepreneurs.

Prince Charles has been enjoying a brief concert by the Ulster Orchestra including some opera and songs from the great Ulster songbook.

He has also been presented with some craft beer and raw milk cheese from County Down cows.

Later, the prince will meet students from Ulster University in Coleraine.

Read more: Defiant spire points towards bright future