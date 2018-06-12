Image caption Residents of Russell Court's Block B will be evacuated in the next four weeks

A specialist fire risk assessment has resulted in 60 people being evacuated from their homes over safety concerns.

Residents of Block B in south Belfast's Russell Court Building will be moved out of the flats within four weeks.

Temporary accommodation will be provided for social housing residents before they are permanently re-housed by the Housing Executive.

Firefighters are working with Radius Housing, who manage the building, to improve fire safety standards.

Radius Housing said a survey it carried out in April raised "serious concerns" regarding the long-term occupation of Block B and "its capacity to meet modern fire safety requirements".

"Block B does not meet the required fire safety standards and the building is to be vacated," said a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson.

"NIFRS has been working closely with Radius Housing and an action plan was agreed in the event of a fire in the building.

"NIFRS also reviewed its response plan for Russell Court and has ensured that fire crews from the two closest fire stations, Cadogan and Central, are familiar with the layout and have a detailed knowledge of the premises."

Firefighters will be on site on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide safety advice and reassurance to residents.