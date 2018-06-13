Image caption Prince Charles arrived by helicopter in Omagh

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Omagh, County Tyrone, on the second day of his visit to Northern Ireland.

He arrived by helicopter at the Omagh Hospital and Community Care Complex.

The new complex opened less than a year ago and replaced the Tyrone County hospital which cared for those injured in the Omagh bomb in August 1998.

Later, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are expected to meet relatives of some of those who died in the bomb.

At the new hospital on Wednesday morning, staff gathered to watch the royal couple arrive.

Hospital worker Claire Boyle said: "It's an important day for us. It's good to see the work here being acknowledged."

The new complex also houses a range of services including four GP practices and mental health teams.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles began his trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday with a visit to Coleraine and north Belfast.