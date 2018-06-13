Londonderry: Man, 23, charged with murdering toddler
- 13 June 2018
A man has been charged with murdering three-year-old Kayden McLaughlin in Londonderry last year.
The 23-year-old man is due to appear before the city's magistrates court later on Wednesday.
The toddler was found dead at a house in the city's Bogside on Sunday 17 September.
A 24-year-old woman arrested on Monday in connection with the death has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.