Image caption A satellite image of Storm Hector approaching

Storm Hector is set to bring strong winds as it moves to the north of Ireland and Great Britain on Wednesday evening and overnight.

The strongest gusts are expected along the west coast of Ireland.

Irish weather service, Met Éireann, has warned of a risk of coastal flooding as winds coincide with high tides.

A 'Status Orange' warning comes into force along parts of the west coast of the Republic from 21:00 local time on Wednesday until 10:00 on Thursday.

Gusts of up to 125km/h (80mph) are expected in the most exposed areas.

Overnight, the winds will also pick up speed across Northern Ireland as a Met Office 'Amber' warning comes into place for parts of the north and west.

A 'Yellow' warning has been issued for the rest of Northern Ireland.

Gusts of wind up to 100km/h (60mph) can be expected to come inland, possibly stronger for some parts of the north coast.

The Met Office Amber warning lasts from 04:00 BST to 09:00 BST on Thursday.

The Yellow warning is in place from 03:00 BST to 15:00 BST.