Image caption A satellite image of Storm Hector approaching

Storm Hector brought strong winds across Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening and overnight.

Gusts in Belfast reached 60 miles per hour.

The Met Office has said that risks of gales in Northern Ireland will continue on Thursday morning, but these will ease off into the afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that "severe and potentially damaging gusts" will occur in the Republic of Ireland's coastal counties before winds move west.

Image caption The Scroggy Road in Limavady was blocked by a fallen tree on Thursday morning

On the roads, the storm has caused traffic disruption in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

Due to high winds, Foyle Bridge in Londonderry was closed on Thursday morning, however it has now re-opened.

Transport NI is reporting that in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, there are trees down on the M5 at Juntion 2 near the Greencastle to Rushpark roundabout.

It says the A26 Glenavy Road is closed between Hungry House Lane and Whinney Hill due to a fallen tree and a damaged power line with diversions in place.

A fallen tree has also caused lane blockages on the A6 between Derry and Dungiven.

Image copyright MET OFFICE

The Aghanloo Road and Scroggy Road in Limavady were both blocked by fallen trees on Thursday morning.

In North Down the Rathgael Road in Bangor is closed at Birch Drive due to fallen tree. There are also reports branches obstructing Craigdarragh Road in Helens Bay.

Trafficwatch NI is receiving reports that debris is causing problems on the M1 between Lurgan and Portadown, and that the main route between Draperstown and Tobermore is impassable due to fallen tree.

In Bangor, County Down, a fallen tree and fallen power lines are causing further disruption on the roads.

A 'Yellow' wind warning for Northern Ireland has been issued until 15:00 BST on Thursday.

A 'Status Orange' warning remains in place for parts of the west coast of the Republic of Ireland until 10:00 BST.