Image caption Arlene Arkinson was 15 when she went missing in 1994, shortly after getting into a car with Robert Howard

The family of missing Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson have said they are devastated by the latest setback in the search for her body.

They have been told that a body exhumed from a grave in Sligo is not that of the missing 15-year-old.

The BBC has learned that the body was exhumed in March.

It was alleged at one point to be that of a woman with long hair, wrapped in plastic. Tests were carried out and the family were told the results last week

"My hope in finding the remains of my sister, Arlene, have been dashed again," her sister Kathleen said.

"I prayed it was Arlene and was devastated when I was told it wasn't.

"We seem to suffer blow after blow. "

Image caption Child killer Howard was found not guilty of Arlene's murder after a trial in 2005

Arlene, from Castlederg, disappeared in 1994 after a night out in County Donegal.

She was last seen in the company of convicted child killer Robert Howard who died in 2015.

He was acquitted of Arlene's murder, but remains the prime suspect in the case.

Body not reported

Details about the body in the grave were disclosed in Garda files obtained by the coroner as part of an ongoing inquest into Arlene's death.

It is understood the files showed that a body was discovered in 1996 by gravediggers as they prepared the ground for a burial.

They claimed the body was buried two to three feet beneath the surface.

It is believed it was not reported until three years later when a local priest was told about the discovery.

A decision was taken not to exhume the body.

It is understood one of the reasons given why it was not reported in 1996 was for fear the IRA had something to do with the death.

It was not until the file was examined by the coroner in Belfast that the authorities in Sligo obtained an order to exhume the body.

'Obvious lead'

But Kathleen Arkinson has questioned why it has taken so long to come to light.

"Did the Garda ever tell the RUC about this body, that's what I want to know" she said.

"This was an obvious lead for those searching for Arlene and it's only coming out now.

"It makes me wonder how many other possible leads the Garda had and didn't share them.

"It only adds to the secrecy and mistrust which has surrounded Arlene's case from day one."

The inquest into the teenager's death is due to resume in Belfast on Monday.