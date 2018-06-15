Northern Ireland

Belfast IT firm Novosco to create 150 jobs

  • 15 June 2018
Person using laptop Image copyright Getty Images

Belfast-based IT firm Novosco has announced it is to create 150 new jobs as part of a major expansion of its business.

The company said the positions will have average salaries in the region of £42,000.

The expansion means the workforce will more than double.

Earlier this week, the firm revealed it had won a £100m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust.

