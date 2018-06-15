Belfast IT firm Novosco to create 150 jobs
- 15 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Belfast-based IT firm Novosco has announced it is to create 150 new jobs as part of a major expansion of its business.
The company said the positions will have average salaries in the region of £42,000.
The expansion means the workforce will more than double.
Earlier this week, the firm revealed it had won a £100m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust.