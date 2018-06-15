Belfast's Westlink closed countrybound due to crash
- 15 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A three-vehicle crash has closed the Westlink in Belfast in the direction of the M1.
Four ambulance crews, the fire service and the police are at the scene.
The police said the Westlink has been closed at Divis Street and have urged motorists to seek an alternative route.
Skip Twitter post by @BBCNITravel
All 3 lanes are now blocked on the #Westlink with Police, Fire and Emergency services all in attendance. Drivers should avoid the #Westlink heading towards the M1 completely.— BBCNI Travel (@BBCNITravel) June 15, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BBCNITravel