A candle making company in Pomeroy, County Tyrone, has had its entire stock stolen.

Police said thieves broke into three business units including one operated by Sass & Boho on the Tanderagee Road sometime between 22.30 BST on Thursday 09:00 BST on Friday.

Tools, tyres, strimmers, chainsaws and cash were also taken.

Laura McNamee, owner of Sass & Boho, said she is "absolutely devastated" by the burglary.

'Disgusting'

"I have worked so hard to build up my business over the last two and a half years and for someone to just take it away from me overnight is disgusting," she said.

"We have had to temporarily shut down the website and cease trading until I can build up more stock but I don't know how long it will take to generate the volume we will need to sustain the business as I hand pour each and every candle.

"As a hardworking mother of one, this is my livelihood and I am very concerned for the future of my business," she added.