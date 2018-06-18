Image copyright News Letter

Here's a rundown of what's happening in Monday's newspapers, which have a veritable pick and mix of stories.

Pope abortion remarks controversy? In the bag. Sinn Féin party conference reaction? In the bag.

The mystery of the missing false teeth? Well, maybe pick and mix wasn't the most appropriate analogy.

More on those in a bit, but we'll kick off with Arlene Foster and a possible "landmark Stormont meeting" with LGBT representatives later in June.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the DUP leader will attend an event to recognise the contribution of Northern Ireland's LGBT community.

Mrs Foster made the announcement in a speech to the DUP executive, a copy of which has been obtained by the newspaper.

It reveals that while the party maintains its opposition to same-sex marriage, she wants to reach out and acknowledge the contribution of the LGBT community to society.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Is Mrs Foster heading to the match?

In other 'Arlene Foster attends...' news - the Irish News reports that the DUP leader has moved "a step closer" to attending her first GAA match after meeting with members of Fermanagh's Gaelic football team.

Mrs Foster was presented with a Fermanagh jersey and posed for photographs on Saturday, about a week before the team play Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Final.

When asked if she would be at Sunday's game, the paper reports Mrs Foster said: "We will wait and see."

It says there are "strong suggestions Mrs Foster will attend the game and it is understood she is 'keen to go' to the match".

The Irish News' front page, meanwhile, looks at controversial comments by Pope Francis ahead of his visit to Ireland in August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pope Francis will visit Ireland in August

"Pope likens abortion to Nazi eugenics" is the headline for the report, which says that Pope Francis had denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics programme and that he urged families to accept children "as God gives them to us".

The News Letter's front page carries an exclusive interview with a former RUC Special Branch detective, who was involved in investigating the infamous Mount Vernon UVF gang.

"I've been hung out to dry for doing my job" the front page declares, with the ex-detective telling the paper about the "mental and physical trauma" suffered after spending 17 years under investigation.

The paper reports that the man is one of two detectives singled out for scrutiny over their handling of Gary Haggarty, a Loyalist supergrass who admitted to more than 500 offences, including five murders.

Sinn Féin's for 'centre ground'?

Allegations made by Haggarty against his former handlers has increased scrutiny on the former detectives but the man tells the News Letter "no evidence of any wrongdoing has or will be found".

The News Letter also reports that a DUP MP has quit the Orange Order following an alleged affair with a party colleague.

The paper reports that Upper Bann MP David Simpson is under "no pressure" to resign from the party after it emerged he had stepped down from the order.

Elsewhere, the papers carry plenty of coverage on Sinn Féin's ard fheis (party conference) with the Belfast Telegraph reporting that leader Mary Lou McDonald is apparently steering a course for the "centre ground".

Image caption Mary Lou McDonald made the comments at the end of her first party conference as president of Sinn Féin

The paper's political editor, Suzanne Breen, writes that Mrs McDonald "is moving her party even further into the centre ground to make it more appealing to middle Ireland".

"Her reference to the 'rainbow of identities and cultures' in Ireland was positively Varadkaresque," she writes.

Despite that, the paper also reports that the DUP's Sammy Wilson derided her "fantasy world" speech over her remarks on Brexit and an Irish language act - some things change, others do not.

Now, let's talk long journeys - wheely long journeys.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Vroom Vroom - Vespa fans invaded Northern Ireland

How about a 2,450-mile drive on a Vespa from Italy to Belfast? Well, that's exactly the journey undertaken by Mario Pecorari, 65, according to the Daily Mirror.

The road trip was to attend the Vespa World Days Festival, which attracted 3,000 moped-mad enthusiasts to Belfast.

It might seem a long way to come but, as Mario says: "The Vespa is a philosophy of life."

And finally we're chomping at the bit to tell you this one.

Image copyright Getty Images

A west Belfast pub is appealing for the owner of an unusual piece of lost property to come forward, the Irish News reports.

The item that's got everybody chattering? A set of false teeth.

The Felons Club has appealed for the tooth-bereft individual to come forward: "Joking aside, these things are obviously very important to someone and can be very costly. We have them here safe and sound in a sterile, safe place. They can be collected discreetly at the clubrooms.

"We'd be delighted to reunite the said gnashers and their owner, putting that smile back on the owner's face."