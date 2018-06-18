Image caption Robert Tasker, seen here playing for Armagh minors at Croke Park in 2009, has been jailed for three and a half years

Two men, one of them a former Armagh GAA star, have been jailed for kidnapping and threatening to kill a Dundalk taxi driver.

Ex-player Robert Edward Tasker, 27, who was also convicted of drug offences, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

The judge told Tasker his "major addiction problem is his own ego".

Antion Eugene James McCooey, 25, will spend half of his six-year sentence in jail and the remainder on licence.

Tasker, who is well known in GAA circles, will spend three and a half years on licence.